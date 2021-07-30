After A 22.10% Jump This Year Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.89 trading at $0.11 or 1.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.10B. That most recent trading price of AXL’s stock is at a discount of -32.05% from its 52-week high price of $13.06 and is indicating a premium of 51.26% from its 52-week low price of $4.82.

For American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.11%, in the last five days AXL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/30/21 when the stock touched $9.89 price level, adding 6.61% to its value on the day. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) showed a performance of -5.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.11% for stock’s current value.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 907.14% while that of industry is 41.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 101.70% in the current quarter and calculating -63.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $440.05 million and $1.41 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 170.80% while estimating it to be 1.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.50% during past 5 years.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.93% institutions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AXL for having 18.96 million shares of worth $183.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.92 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.69 million shares of worth $79.57 million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $31.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.