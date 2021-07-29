With -30.93% From The Low, Is Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw 2.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.27 trading at -$2.94 or -35.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $283.90M. That most recent trading price of BCEL’s stock is at a discount of -285.01% from its 52-week high price of $20.29 and is indicating a discount of -30.93% from its 52-week low price of $6.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 793.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atreca Inc. (BCEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -35.81%, in the last five days BCEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/28/21 when the stock touched $5.27 price level, adding 37.34% to its value on the day. Atreca Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.64% in past 5-day. Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) showed a performance of -8.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.23 million shares which calculate 26.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -564.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -374.38% for stock’s current value.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atreca Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.93% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.80% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.51% institutions for Atreca Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at BCEL for having 4.14 million shares of worth $63.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 13.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 3.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $12.22 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.