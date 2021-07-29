Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Projected To Shrink By -122.22% Or More

In last trading session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at $0.23 or 14.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $197.15M. That closing price of TMDI’s stock is at a discount of -92.78% from its 52-week high price of $3.47 and is indicating a premium of 68.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 770.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.65%, in the last five days TMDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/28/21 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 1.64% to its value on the day. Titan Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.14% in past 5-day. Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) showed a performance of 1.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.97 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -122.22% for stock’s current value.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Titan Medical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,300.00% while that of industry is 18.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.71% institutions for Titan Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDI for having 1.09 million shares of worth $1.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.32 million.