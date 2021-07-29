Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Jumps 13.99%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.90 trading at $5.26 or 13.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.52B. That most recent trading price of TPX’s stock is at a premium of 0.7% from its 52-week high price of $42.60 and is indicating a premium of 56.18% from its 52-week low price of $18.80.

For Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.99%, in the last five days TPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $42.90 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.83% in past 5-day. Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) showed a performance of -2.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $61.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.76% for stock’s current value.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tempur Sealy International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.69% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 229.40% in the current quarter and calculating 12.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.25 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $665.2 million and $1.13 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 71.10% while estimating it to be 10.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.90%.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.71% institutions for Tempur Sealy International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TPX for having 18.73 million shares of worth $684.75 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 18.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $680.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.22 million shares of worth $190.71 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $192.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.