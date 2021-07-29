Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Down Almost -23.93% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.74 trading at $0.38 or 4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $248.04M. That closing price of SUNW’s stock is at a discount of -236.04% from its 52-week high price of $29.37 and is indicating a premium of 94.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.52.

For Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.55%, in the last five days SUNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/22/21 when the stock touched $8.74 price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. Sunworks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.90% in past 5-day. Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) showed a performance of -23.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.47% for stock’s current value.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 230.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $9.67 million and $7.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 244.40% while estimating it to be 494.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.48% institutions for Sunworks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SUNW for having 4.51 million shares of worth $66.19 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.51 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.27 million shares of worth $34.38 million or 12.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.22 million in the company or a holder of 6.41% of company’s stock.