SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Currently -77.06% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.70M. That closing price of SGRP’s stock is at a discount of -77.06% from its 52-week high price of $3.86 and is indicating a premium of 69.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days SGRP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 43.52% to its value on the day. SPAR Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 89.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.65% in past 5-day. SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) showed a performance of 56.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38480.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.90% during past 5 years.

SGRP Dividends

SPAR Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 12 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.83% institutions for SPAR Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RBF Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SGRP for having 0.89 million shares of worth $1.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72091.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.