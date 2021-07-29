Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $9.98?

In recent trading session, Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.98 trading at -$0.02 or -0.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $379.40M. That most recent trading price of PDAC’s stock is at a discount of -57.72% from its 52-week high price of $15.74 and is indicating a premium of 3.81% from its 52-week low price of $9.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days PDAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $9.98 price level, adding 4.95% to its value on the day. Peridot Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.15% in past 5-day. Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) showed a performance of -15.11% in past 30-days.

PDAC Dividends

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 133.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.26% institutions for Peridot Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS O’Connor LLC is the top institutional holder at PDAC for having 2.12 million shares of worth $22.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA, which was holding about 1.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.62 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Small Cap Value Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $1.61 million or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.