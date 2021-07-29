Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Currently -171.66% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.41 trading at $1.33 or 14.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.92M. That closing price of SEED’s stock is at a discount of -171.66% from its 52-week high price of $28.28 and is indicating a premium of 31.89% from its 52-week low price of $7.09.

For Origin Agritech Limited (SEED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.65%, in the last five days SEED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $10.41 price level, adding 11.25% to its value on the day. Origin Agritech Limited’s shares saw a change of -31.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.10% in past 5-day. Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) showed a performance of 22.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $140.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $140.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1244.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1244.86% for stock’s current value.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.90% during past 5 years.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.24% institutions for Origin Agritech Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SEED for having 85957.0 shares of worth $1.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 67086.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.14 million.