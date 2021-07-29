MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) -0.23% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $5.95?

In recent trading session, MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.34 trading at $5.46 or 12.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.20B. That most recent trading price of MXL’s stock is at a premium of 8.87% from its 52-week high price of $44.05 and is indicating a premium of 56.74% from its 52-week low price of $20.91.

For MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.5 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.73%, in the last five days MXL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $48.34 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. MaxLinear Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.23% in past 5-day. MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) showed a performance of 2.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.22 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.46% for stock’s current value.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MaxLinear Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 136.36% while that of industry is 29.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 455.60% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 73.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $204.75 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $202.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -381.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.26%.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.36% institutions for MaxLinear Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MXL for having 11.04 million shares of worth $376.4 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 14.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $250.62 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.63 million shares of worth $196.74 million or 6.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $94.9 million in the company or a holder of 3.50% of company’s stock.