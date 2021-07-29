Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Could Experience -21.39% Growth

In recent trading session, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.79 trading at $2.98 or 7.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.63B. That most recent trading price of KL’s stock is at a discount of -34.82% from its 52-week high price of $57.69 and is indicating a premium of 25.87% from its 52-week low price of $31.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.50%, in the last five days KL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $42.79 price level, adding 0.23% to its value on the day. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -3.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) showed a performance of 2.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.11 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.52% for stock’s current value.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.92% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

KL Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.08% institutions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at KL for having 16.79 million shares of worth $567.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 11.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $374.35 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.81 million shares of worth $555.07 million or 4.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $158.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.