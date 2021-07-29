Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) Shares Plunged -11.63% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.1 or 4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.21M. That closing price of IKT’s stock is at a discount of -417.54% from its 52-week high price of $11.80 and is indicating a premium of 10.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 698.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.59%, in the last five days IKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 16.48% to its value on the day. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.63% in past 5-day. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) showed a performance of -21.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62340.0 shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -557.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -426.32% for stock’s current value.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.43% institutions for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IKT for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 18800.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 100000.0 shares of worth $0.52 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.