IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Jumps 2.59%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $115.23 trading at $2.91 or 2.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.81B. That most recent trading price of INFO’s stock is at a discount of -1.17% from its 52-week high price of $116.58 and is indicating a premium of 34.01% from its 52-week low price of $76.04.

For IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.83 in the current quarter.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.59%, in the last five days INFO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $115.23 price level, adding 1.16% to its value on the day. IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 25.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.46% in past 5-day. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) showed a performance of -0.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $124.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $105.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.88% for stock’s current value.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IHS Markit Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.62% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.80% in the current quarter and calculating 15.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.17 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.19 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.05%.

INFO Dividends

IHS Markit Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 27 and October 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.11% institutions for IHS Markit Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INFO for having 37.95 million shares of worth $3.67 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 28.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.74 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.06 million shares of worth $973.55 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $775.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.