Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Jumps 335.07% In 2021; Is It Affordable At $6.64?

In recent trading session, Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.64 trading at $0.81 or 13.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $160.03M. That most recent trading price of HBP’s stock is at a discount of -5.42% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 79.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50630.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 253.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.91%, in the last five days HBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $6.64 price level, adding 10.87% to its value on the day. Huttig Building Products Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.42% in past 5-day. Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) showed a performance of 2.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.99% for stock’s current value.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $222 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $196.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.00%.

HBP Dividends

Huttig Building Products Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.25% institutions for Huttig Building Products Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. JB Capital Partners LP is the top institutional holder at HBP for having 2.46 million shares of worth $9.0 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mill Road Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.