Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) Stock Plunged -43.40% So Far In 2021, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.35 or 16.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $324.05M. That most recent trading price of GSS’s stock is at a discount of -112.24% from its 52-week high price of $5.20 and is indicating a premium of 16.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.04.

For Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

For Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.45% for stock’s current value.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Star Resources Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.00% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -29.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

GSS Dividends

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.57% institutions for Golden Star Resources Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Condire Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GSS for having 9.99 million shares of worth $29.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 4.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.42 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.69 million shares of worth $13.87 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.26 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.