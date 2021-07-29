Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), Stock Jumps 1038.39% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 6.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.26 trading at $0.47 or 8.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.30B. That closing price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -148.72% from its 52-week high price of $15.57 and is indicating a premium of 91.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gevo Inc. (GEVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.12%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/22/21 when the stock touched $6.26 price level, adding 4.43% to its value on the day. Gevo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.84% in past 5-day. Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of -19.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.93 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -187.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -155.59% for stock’s current value.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gevo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.01% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 87.50% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -74.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $580k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $988k and $192k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -41.30% while estimating it to be -1.00% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.60% institutions for Gevo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 4.6 million shares of worth $19.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 2.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.17 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.23 million shares of worth $110.16 million or 5.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.