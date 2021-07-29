Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Projected To Shrink By -1371.2% Or More

In last trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 12.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $110.83 trading at $12.09 or 12.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.57B. That closing price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -84.29% from its 52-week high price of $204.25 and is indicating a premium of 75.5% from its 52-week low price of $27.15.

For Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.24%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/22/21 when the stock touched $110.83 price level, adding 24.34% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 142.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.82% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of -37.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1424.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1079.27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1630.53. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1371.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -873.81% for stock’s current value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Futu Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 175.37% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 211.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.73 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $152.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2020. Company posted $32.45 million and $40.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 198.10% while estimating it to be 281.40% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 709.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.03%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.03% institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 3.34 million shares of worth $530.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, which was holding about 3.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $522.25 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.02 million shares of worth $162.62 million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $93.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.