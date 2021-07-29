Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Climbs 294.20% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $34.22?

In last trading session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.22 trading at $0.28 or 0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.62B. That closing price of CRCT’s stock is at a discount of -38.4% from its 52-week high price of $47.36 and is indicating a premium of 56.52% from its 52-week low price of $14.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 851.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.82%, in the last five days CRCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/22/21 when the stock touched $34.22 price level, adding 12.68% to its value on the day. Cricut Inc.’s shares saw a change of 92.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.95% in past 5-day. Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) showed a performance of -15.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $319.08 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $252.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 294.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.70%.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.85% institutions for Cricut Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at CRCT for having 2.45 million shares of worth $48.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 14.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.46 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.81 million.

On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $13.63 million or 4.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.