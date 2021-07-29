Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) Drops -0.98% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.47 trading at $2.23 or 4.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.11B. That most recent trading price of CFX’s stock is at a discount of -5.88% from its 52-week high price of $50.26 and is indicating a premium of 44.28% from its 52-week low price of $26.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Colfax Corporation (CFX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.53 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.93%, in the last five days CFX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $47.47 price level, adding 1.41% to its value on the day. Colfax Corporation’s shares saw a change of 18.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.98% in past 5-day. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) showed a performance of -1.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.57 million shares which calculate 7.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $44.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $63.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.31% for stock’s current value.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Colfax Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.57% while that of industry is 27.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 488.90% in the current quarter and calculating 36.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $917.93 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $908.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 532.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.88%.

CFX Dividends

Colfax Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.54% institutions for Colfax Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CFX for having 16.55 million shares of worth $632.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 12.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $345.41 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8.25 million shares of worth $315.48 million or 6.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $136.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.