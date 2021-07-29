Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) -0.26% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.11?

In recent trading session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.62 trading at $0.06 or 0.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.98B. That most recent trading price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -65.35% from its 52-week high price of $12.60 and is indicating a premium of 13.91% from its 52-week low price of $6.56.

For Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days CDE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $7.62 price level, adding 4.03% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.26% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of -13.70% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.11% for stock’s current value.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coeur Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.67% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -31.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $215.7 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $229.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.40% during past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.74% institutions for Coeur Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at CDE for having 23.5 million shares of worth $212.22 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 22.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $205.51 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.99 million shares of worth $115.32 million or 5.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $96.55 million in the company or a holder of 4.23% of company’s stock.