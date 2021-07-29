Analysts Say Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) Can Really Get To $1.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.26 trading at $0.46 or 7.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.88M. That closing price of TKAT’s stock is at a discount of -1083.87% from its 52-week high price of $74.11 and is indicating a premium of 87.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.77.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.93%, in the last five days TKAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $6.26 price level, adding 20.15% to its value on the day. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 322.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.45% in past 5-day. Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) showed a performance of -62.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -526.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 84.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 84.03% for stock’s current value.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -34.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $304k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2019. Company posted $2.38 million and $3.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -87.20% while estimating it to be 42.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.10% during past 5 years.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.48% institutions for Takung Art Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. United Maritime Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TKAT for having 14516.0 shares of worth $0.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 9859.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.