Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Adds 2.27% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $208.61 trading at $14.07 or 7.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.99B. That most recent trading price of ALB’s stock is at a premium of 4.93% from its 52-week high price of $198.33 and is indicating a premium of 62.1% from its 52-week low price of $79.06.

For Albemarle Corporation (ALB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.83 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.23%, in the last five days ALB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $208.61 price level, adding 1.13% to its value on the day. Albemarle Corporation’s shares saw a change of 31.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.27% in past 5-day. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) showed a performance of 15.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $170.48 to the stock, which implies a fall of -22.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $80.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $219.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 61.65% for stock’s current value.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Albemarle Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.14% while that of industry is 27.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.50% in the current quarter and calculating -26.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $788.6 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $769.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $764.05 million and $746.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.20% while estimating it to be 3.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.83%.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.45% institutions for Albemarle Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ALB for having 13.26 million shares of worth $1.94 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 11.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.29 billion.

On the other hand, Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.55 million shares of worth $519.01 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $480.3 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.