Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Is Up 43.62% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw 2.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.67 trading at -$0.23 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $349.88M. That closing price of AGFY’s stock is at a discount of -17.19% from its 52-week high price of $21.88 and is indicating a premium of 63.52% from its 52-week low price of $6.81.

For Agrify Corporation (AGFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days AGFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/28/21 when the stock touched $18.67 price level, adding 16.28% to its value on the day. Agrify Corporation’s shares saw a change of 46.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.81% in past 5-day. Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) showed a performance of 43.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.12% for stock’s current value.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 301.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.92 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.33% institutions for Agrify Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGFY for having 1.1 million shares of worth $13.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.55 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $4.5 million or 1.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.