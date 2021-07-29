Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) 16.07% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw 13.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.82 trading at $0.77 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.16B. That closing price of ATVI’s stock is at a discount of -23.24% from its 52-week high price of $104.53 and is indicating a premium of 16.07% from its 52-week low price of $71.19.

For Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days ATVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $84.82 price level, adding 7.53% to its value on the day. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.97% in past 5-day. Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) showed a performance of -11.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $116.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $85.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $145.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.21% for stock’s current value.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Activision Blizzard Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.93% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 4.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.89 billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.8 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.09%.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.54% institutions for Activision Blizzard Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATVI for having 64.34 million shares of worth $5.98 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 58.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.41 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.83 million shares of worth $2.03 billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.86 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.48 billion in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.