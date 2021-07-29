180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Is 72.7% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.96 trading at -$0.12 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $215.69M. That closing price of ATNF’s stock is at a discount of -87.5% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 72.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 378.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days ATNF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/22/21 when the stock touched $6.96 price level, adding 22.58% to its value on the day. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of 154.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.80% in past 5-day. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) showed a performance of -35.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 million shares which calculate 5.84 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.29% institutions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATNF for having 0.5 million shares of worth $3.29 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $1.97 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.