Why Should You Add ObsEva SA (OBSV) To Your Portfolio?

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 67.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $170.56M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 13.89% during that session. The OBSV stock price is -93.38% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 35.19% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 688.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Sporting 13.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the OBSV stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 19.83%. Year-to-date, ObsEva SA shares have moved 37.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have changed -8.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -736.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -318.12% from current levels.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ObsEva SA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.52%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.20% and 51.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.00% over the past 5 years.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.96% with a share float percentage of 40.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ObsEva SA having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares worth more than $15.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.91 million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 48444.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 24966.0 shares of worth $81139.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.