Why Should Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Be In Your Portfolio?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.32B, closed the recent trade at $409.08 per share which meant it lost -$29.84 on the day or -6.80% during that session. The GNRC stock price is -11.71% off its 52-week high price of $457.00 and 66.95% above the 52-week low of $135.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 758.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.31.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Sporting -6.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the GNRC stock price touched $409.08 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, Generac Holdings Inc. shares have moved 93.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have changed 10.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $452.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $375.00 while the price target rests at a high of $540.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.33% from the levels at last check today.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Generac Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.57%, compared to 37.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.00% and 22.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.80%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $863.41 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $936.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $546.85 million and $701.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.90% for the current quarter and 33.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 37.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.00% with a share float percentage of 94.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Generac Holdings Inc. having a total of 936 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.95 million shares worth more than $2.27 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 billion and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1.77 million shares of worth $580.17 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $420.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.