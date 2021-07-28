Why Should Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Be In Your Portfolio?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has seen 5.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.57B, closed the last trade at $24.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The CLVT stock price is -43.7% off its 52-week high price of $34.79 and 14.0% above the 52-week low of $20.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the CLVT stock price touched $24.21 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved -18.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have changed -10.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.18% from current levels.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.88%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.60% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $434.89 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $449.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 5.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.50%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.63% with a share float percentage of 90.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 115.86 million shares worth more than $3.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 19.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 67.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.0 billion and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 17.48 million shares of worth $519.19 million while later fund manager owns 15.25 million shares of worth $453.08 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.