Why Buy Stock In Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 3.23 and has seen 10.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.17B, closed the last trade at $8.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The CVE stock price is -31.71% off its 52-week high price of $10.55 and 60.67% above the 52-week low of $3.15. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the CVE stock price touched $8.01 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have moved 32.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have changed -17.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.55 while the price target rests at a high of $17.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -119.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.23% from current levels.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 155.35%, compared to 39.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and -78.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.57 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018. Year-ago sales stood $3.04 billion and $3.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.50% for the current quarter and 11.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.10% over the past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.77% with a share float percentage of 72.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 436 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 215.79 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ConocoPhillips, with the holding of over 208.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.56 billion and represent 10.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 125.92 million shares of worth $946.94 million while later fund manager owns 74.36 million shares of worth $449.12 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.