Why Buy Stock In Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.87B, closed the recent trade at $20.35 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.14% during that session. The ARCC stock price is 1.03% off its 52-week high price of $20.14 and 35.38% above the 52-week low of $13.15. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the ARCC stock price touched $20.35 or saw a fall of -0.3%. Year-to-date, Ares Capital Corporation shares have moved 19.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) have changed 2.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -8.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.63% from the levels at last check today.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ares Capital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.57%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.30% and 12.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $387.13 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $396.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -0.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on July 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 7.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.06% with a share float percentage of 32.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corporation having a total of 600 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 10.11 million shares worth more than $189.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 2.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 10.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $187.22 million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Dividend Opportunity Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 3.68 million shares of worth $72.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $12.37 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.