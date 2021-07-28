When Will Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Be Worth Investing In?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.00B, closed the last trade at $49.00 per share which meant it lost -$5.14 on the day or -9.49% during that session. The DNLI stock price is -91.71% off its 52-week high price of $93.94 and 53.57% above the 52-week low of $22.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 662.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Sporting -9.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the DNLI stock price touched $49.00 or saw a rise of 26.64%. Year-to-date, Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -41.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have changed -34.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $85.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $108.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.45% from current levels.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -392.06%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -70.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.35 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.78 million and $9.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 676.50% for the current quarter and 228.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.50% over the past 5 years.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.02% with a share float percentage of 93.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denali Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestline Management, L.P. with over 19.46 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Crestline Management, L.P. held 16.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 12.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 2.54 million shares of worth $212.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.35 million shares of worth $168.84 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.