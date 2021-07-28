Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Lower

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.17B, closed the recent trade at $38.17 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.45% during that session. The TRIP stock price is -70.16% off its 52-week high price of $64.95 and 52.21% above the 52-week low of $18.24. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Sporting 0.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the TRIP stock price touched $38.17 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, TripAdvisor Inc. shares have moved 32.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have changed -10.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.74% from the levels at last check today.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TripAdvisor Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.77%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.50% and 264.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.10%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $188.57 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $292.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $59 million and $151 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 219.60% for the current quarter and 93.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -320.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.00%.

TRIP Dividends

TripAdvisor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.53% with a share float percentage of 109.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TripAdvisor Inc. having a total of 461 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 11.57 million shares worth more than $622.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, PAR Capital Management, Inc. held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $469.17 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $106.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.59 million shares of worth $139.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.