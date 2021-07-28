Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes APi Group Corporation (APG) Lower

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) has seen 4.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.39B, closed the last trade at $22.26 per share which meant it gained $1.92 on the day or 9.44% during that session. The APG stock price is -4.49% off its 52-week high price of $23.26 and 42.77% above the 52-week low of $12.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 903.07K shares.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) trade information

Sporting 9.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the APG stock price touched $22.26 or saw a rise of 5.72%. Year-to-date, APi Group Corporation shares have moved 22.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) have changed 5.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.32% from current levels.

APi Group Corporation (APG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $939.51 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -462.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

APG Dividends

APi Group Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.43% with a share float percentage of 83.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APi Group Corporation having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 33.33 million shares worth more than $605.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 16.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.31 million and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 3.86 million shares of worth $70.1 million while later fund manager owns 3.43 million shares of worth $70.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.