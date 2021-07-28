Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.64B, closed the recent trade at $26.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -2.62% during that session. The VRT stock price is -3.71% off its 52-week high price of $27.94 and 49.85% above the 52-week low of $13.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Sporting -2.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the VRT stock price touched $26.94 or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co shares have moved 48.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have changed 1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.2% from the levels at last check today.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertiv Holdings Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.31%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $953.44 million and $1.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.40% for the current quarter and 7.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 43.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.50%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.47% with a share float percentage of 97.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertiv Holdings Co having a total of 374 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 59.88 million shares worth more than $1.2 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE held 17.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $487.49 million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 7.2 million shares of worth $144.05 million while later fund manager owns 7.0 million shares of worth $140.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.