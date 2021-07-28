Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Shares Are Up 47.85% So Far This Year

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has seen 16.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.96B, closed the last trade at $45.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The UBER stock price is -39.79% off its 52-week high price of $64.05 and 37.84% above the 52-week low of $28.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 33 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting -2.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the UBER stock price touched $45.82 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc. shares have moved -10.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed -11.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.53% from current levels.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.28%, compared to 9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 40.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.00%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.73 billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.24 billion and $3.13 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.40% for the current quarter and 38.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 43.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 65.50%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.97% with a share float percentage of 74.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 222.23 million shares worth more than $11.33 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 11.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 122.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.22 billion and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 32.26 million shares of worth $1.65 billion while later fund manager owns 19.41 million shares of worth $989.69 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.