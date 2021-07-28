Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has seen 6.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.76B, closed the last trade at $19.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -2.18% during that session. The TTM stock price is -25.95% off its 52-week high price of $24.27 and 64.97% above the 52-week low of $6.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Sporting -2.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the TTM stock price touched $19.27 or saw a rise of 6.18%. Year-to-date, Tata Motors Limited shares have moved 52.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have changed -14.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.75 while the price target rests at a high of $34.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.21% from current levels.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tata Motors Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,250.00%, compared to 27.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.23% over the past 5 years.

TTM Dividends

Tata Motors Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.82% with a share float percentage of 6.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tata Motors Limited having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 8.68 million shares worth more than $180.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 5.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.08 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $17.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $16.07 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.