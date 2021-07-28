Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Forecast To Rise 10.64% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 7.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.15B, closed the last trade at $251.73 per share which meant it lost -$10.26 on the day or -3.92% during that session. The SQ stock price is -12.5% off its 52-week high price of $283.19 and 51.4% above the 52-week low of $122.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Square Inc. (SQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

Sporting -3.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the SQ stock price touched $251.73 or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, Square Inc. shares have moved 15.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have changed 4.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $281.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175.00 while the price target rests at a high of $380.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.48% from current levels.

Square Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Square Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.76%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 14.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 110.60%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.99 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -45.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 54.48%.

SQ Dividends

Square Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.03% with a share float percentage of 74.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Square Inc. having a total of 1,708 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 28.47 million shares worth more than $6.46 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.58 billion and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 10.99 million shares of worth $2.49 billion while later fund manager owns 5.52 million shares of worth $1.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.