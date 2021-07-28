So-Young International Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $763.43M, closed the last trade at $6.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -7.78% during that session. The SY stock price is -166.87% off its 52-week high price of $17.40 and -0.92% below the 52-week low of $6.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 838.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Sporting -7.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the SY stock price touched $6.52 or saw a rise of 22.84%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc. shares have moved -41.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have changed -32.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $77.91 while the price target rests at a high of $100.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1438.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1094.94% from current levels.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.9 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $48.89 million and $54.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.90% for the current quarter and 37.90% for the next.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 25 and August 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.05% with a share float percentage of 49.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 11.39 million shares worth more than $112.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 12.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 3.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.66 million and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $6.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $5.29 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.