Small Cap Stock Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) Is A Buy – Analysts

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX:NTIP) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.12M, closed the last trade at $3.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -10.98% during that session. The NTIP stock price is -33.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4680.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.82K shares.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX:NTIP) trade information

Sporting -10.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the NTIP stock price touched $3.00 or saw a rise of 27.71%. Year-to-date, Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares have moved -18.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX:NTIP) have changed -15.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 11160.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.40% over the past 5 years.

NTIP Dividends

Network-1 Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 3.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX:NTIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.50% with a share float percentage of 28.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Network-1 Technologies Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannell Capital LLC with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $2.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Cannell Capital LLC held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.