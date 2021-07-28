Small Cap Stock GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Is A Buy – Analysts

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.30M, closed the recent trade at $4.86 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 11.47% during that session. The GOVX stock price is -307.41% off its 52-week high price of $19.80 and 47.33% above the 52-week low of $2.56. The 3-month trading volume is 335.11K shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Sporting 11.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the GOVX stock price touched $4.86 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares have moved 28.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have changed -17.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -64.61% from the levels at last check today.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -94.00%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.09% with a share float percentage of 6.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GeoVax Labs Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 75296.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 1.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 60493.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 49915.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 29217.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.