Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.81B, closed the recent trade at $20.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The CUK stock price is -33.09% off its 52-week high price of $27.31 and 49.42% above the 52-week low of $10.38. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Sporting -0.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the CUK stock price touched $20.52 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved 10.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) have changed -13.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.70 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -90.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.36% from the levels at last check today.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 27.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.89 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -405.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.40%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 18 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 9.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.97% with a share float percentage of 7.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 4.5 million shares worth more than $100.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Aristeia Capital, LLC held 49.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pictet Asset Management Ltd, with the holding of over 1.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.52 million and represent 20.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $5.34 million while later fund manager owns 26209.0 shares of worth $0.63 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.