Shares Of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) Loss -5.95% In A Month

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48B, closed the recent trade at $65.54 per share which meant it gained $6.22 on the day or 10.48% during that session. The LKFN stock price is -17.56% off its 52-week high price of $77.05 and 39.91% above the 52-week low of $39.38. The 3-month trading volume is 95.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.84.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) trade information

Sporting 10.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the LKFN stock price touched $65.54 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, Lakeland Financial Corporation shares have moved 10.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) have changed -5.95%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $62.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.4% from the levels at last check today.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lakeland Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.70%, compared to 22.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.10% and -5.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.93 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $49.77 million and $53.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.40% for the current quarter and 4.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

LKFN Dividends

Lakeland Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 2.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.72% with a share float percentage of 78.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lakeland Financial Corporation having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $134.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.5 million and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $73.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $63.99 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.88% of company’s outstanding stock.