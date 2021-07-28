Shares In Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) -31.39% Down, YTD

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.92M, closed the last trade at $4.48 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.70% during that session. The VRPX stock price is -89.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.49 and 17.41% above the 52-week low of $3.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Sporting 3.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the VRPX stock price touched $4.48 or saw a rise of 25.7%. Year-to-date, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -31.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) have changed 14.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 56130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.55% with a share float percentage of 13.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 45000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.