Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) has seen 5.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $858.19M, closed the last trade at $9.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.30% during that session. The RTP stock price is -70.85% off its 52-week high price of $17.00 and 2.01% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 824.17K shares.

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the RTP stock price touched $9.95 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Reinvent Technology Partners shares have moved -13.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) have changed -0.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.90% over the past 6 months.

RTP Dividends

Reinvent Technology Partners is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.17% with a share float percentage of 77.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reinvent Technology Partners having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 4.32 million shares worth more than $43.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Magnetar Financial LLC held 6.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 4.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.85 million and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 1.53 million shares of worth $15.56 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $11.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.