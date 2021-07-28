Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.47M, closed the recent trade at $3.91 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The MFH stock price is -236.06% off its 52-week high price of $13.14 and 48.59% above the 52-week low of $2.01. The 3-month trading volume is 243.82K shares.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the MFH stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 14.07%. Year-to-date, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares have moved 17.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) have changed -34.01%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 68.90% over the past 5 years.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.84% with a share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 29645.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 15072.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 19600.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 3066.0 shares of worth $17813.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.