Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.21

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 24.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.92B, closed the last trade at $10.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The ZNGA stock price is -21.5% off its 52-week high price of $12.32 and 23.37% above the 52-week low of $7.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Sporting -2.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the ZNGA stock price touched $10.14 or saw a rise of 3.89%. Year-to-date, Zynga Inc. shares have moved 2.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have changed -4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.5.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zynga Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 471.43%, compared to 29.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and -10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $713.72 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $722.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $518.13 million and $627.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.70% for the current quarter and 15.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 14.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.43%.

ZNGA Dividends

Zynga Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.37% with a share float percentage of 87.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zynga Inc. having a total of 649 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.42 million shares worth more than $922.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 80.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $792.9 million and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 28.96 million shares of worth $285.87 million while later fund manager owns 24.3 million shares of worth $239.83 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.