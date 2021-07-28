Investor Confidence Dwindles After IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP) Shares Drop By About -7.73

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 3.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.69M, closed the last trade at $3.01 per share which meant it lost -$7.73 on the day or -71.97% during that session. The IRCP stock price is -398.34% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and -121.26% below the 52-week low of $6.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30920.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) trade information

Sporting -71.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the IRCP stock price touched $3.01 or saw a rise of 17.76%. Year-to-date, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. shares have moved -67.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -70.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) have changed -70.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 8119.999999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.10 while the price target rests at a high of $13.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -335.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -335.22% from current levels.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.28% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 166.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.63%.

IRCP Dividends

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.82 at a share yield of 126.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.00%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.15% with a share float percentage of 2.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $4.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Senvest Management LLC held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.52 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 52574.0 shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 19080.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.