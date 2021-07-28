How Is The Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.73M, closed the last trade at $4.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -4.73% during that session. The AEMD stock price is -158.59% off its 52-week high price of $12.49 and 74.74% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Sporting -4.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the AEMD stock price touched $4.83 or saw a rise of 22.35%. Year-to-date, Aethlon Medical Inc. shares have moved 95.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have changed -5.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.34% from current levels.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aethlon Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 82.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.08%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.40% and 13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 145.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $260k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.90% over the past 5 years.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.04% with a share float percentage of 17.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aethlon Medical Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 55022.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.