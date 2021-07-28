How Is Royalty Pharma plc.(NASDAQ: RPRX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.82B, closed the recent trade at $38.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -1.66% during that session. The RPRX stock price is -38.08% off its 52-week high price of $53.23 and 9.73% above the 52-week low of $34.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.69.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Sporting -1.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the RPRX stock price touched $38.55 or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, Royalty Pharma plc shares have moved -21.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have changed -7.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $56.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -45.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.7% from the levels at last check today.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royalty Pharma plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.19%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.50% and 27.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $483.42 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $468.96 million and $538 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.10% for the current quarter and -9.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -66.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 1.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.83% with a share float percentage of 75.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royalty Pharma plc having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 48.12 million shares worth more than $2.1 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 27.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 8.97 million shares of worth $391.08 million while later fund manager owns 8.21 million shares of worth $357.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.