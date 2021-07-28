Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Shares Are Up -38.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $826.51M, closed the recent trade at $4.61 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.36% during that session. The FSM stock price is -113.67% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 6.94% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting 3.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the FSM stock price touched $4.61 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -45.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed -20.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.71 while the price target rests at a high of $7.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.17% from the levels at last check today.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 229.41%, compared to 31.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $63 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.75% over the past 5 years.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.54% with a share float percentage of 37.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $126.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 4.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.56 million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 9.42 million shares of worth $65.45 million while later fund manager owns 8.84 million shares of worth $61.41 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.77% of company’s outstanding stock.