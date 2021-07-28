Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.32%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 4.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.90B, closed the last trade at $16.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The FLEX stock price is -21.6% off its 52-week high price of $20.04 and 39.26% above the 52-week low of $10.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the FLEX stock price touched $16.48 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, Flex Ltd. shares have moved -8.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have changed -8.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.43% from current levels.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flex Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.28%, compared to 20.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.20% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.14 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 604.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.70%.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.25% with a share float percentage of 102.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flex Ltd. having a total of 467 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 65.02 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 13.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 52.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $947.73 million and represent 10.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.69% shares in the company for having 18.41 million shares of worth $331.0 million while later fund manager owns 18.02 million shares of worth $323.97 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.61% of company’s outstanding stock.